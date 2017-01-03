WHAS
Dreidel Dash spins together folks of all faiths and fitness levels

Dreidel Dash on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:07 PM. EST January 03, 2017

The Dreidel Dash 5K is Sunday, January 7, 2017 at the Jewish Community Center, also known as “The J,” located at 3600 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY. The race starts at 1:15 PM. You can register at JewishLouisville.org, or by calling 502-238-2727.


