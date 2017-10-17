Dracula emerges from his coffin for an appearance at Actors Theatre

For the last eight years, Randy Curtis Rand has transformed himself into the world's most infamous vampire, Dracula. He joins Terry and Angie on the GDL couch to talk about the latest production at Actors Theatre. See Dracula on stage through November 2, 2017 at Actors Theatre at 316 West Main Street in Louisville, KY. You can get tickets at ActorsTheatre.org, or by calling the box office at 502-584-1205.

