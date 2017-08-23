Don't waffle: get all you can eat for National Waffle Day

SuperChefs owner (and waffle expert) Darnell Ferguson joins GDL for National Waffle Day with some of his creations and a deal that is sure to give waffle lovers their fill. Super Chefs is offering "All You Can Eat Waffles" for just $9.99 on National Waffle Day Thursday, August 24, 2017. Visit them at their location at 1702 Bardstown Road in Louisville, KY. You can also find them at EatSuperChefs.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV