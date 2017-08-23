WHAS
Don't waffle: get all you can eat for National Waffle Day

Super Chef and waffle expert Darnell Ferguson joins GDL to help us get ready for National Waffle Day with some of his creations and a deal that is sure to give waffle lovers their fill.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:09 PM. EDT August 23, 2017

SuperChefs owner (and waffle expert) Darnell Ferguson joins GDL for National Waffle Day with some of his creations and a deal that is sure to give waffle lovers their fill. Super Chefs is offering "All You Can Eat Waffles" for just $9.99 on National Waffle Day Thursday, August 24, 2017. Visit them at their location at 1702 Bardstown Road in Louisville, KY. You can also find them at EatSuperChefs.com.

