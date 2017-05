(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

It's an all-out girl fight in the GDL studio when wrestlers Mickie Knuckles, Amazing Maria and Hayley Shadows stop by to talk about the Girl Fight Wrestling event. See them and all the other competitors Friday, May 5, 2017 at 9:00 PM at Expo Five, 2900 Seventh Street in Louisville, Kentucky. The event is free, and details can be found on their Facebook page here.

© 2017 ABC News