WHAS
Close

Don't miss your chance to win a free Cincinnati getaway

You could win this summer getaway package valued at over $650.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:01 PM. EDT July 24, 2017

You could win this summer getaway package valued at over $650. Head to the WHAS11.com 'Contest' page here and enter the contest before July 24, 2017 at 11:59 PM.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories