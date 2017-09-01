Don't let your family pet be an afterthought in an emergency

Angie Fenton is at the Jefferson Animal Hospital to see what tips they have for making sure your pet is taken care for in an emergency. She also learns more about how to keep fleas away from your pooch and ways to deal with saying goodbye to a loved pet. Visit Jefferson Animal Hospital at their location at 4504 Outer Loop in Louisville, KY. Find more information by calling 502-966-4104, or by going to JeffersonAnimalHospital.com.





© 2017 WHAS-TV