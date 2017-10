St. Stephen Martyr school hosts “Trunk or Treat” on Friday, October 27 from 7 PM to 9 PM; meanwhile, Boy Scouts will host a chili supper from 6 PM to 9 PM in the school gym. Candy donations are welcome and can be dropped off at the parish office. St. Stephen Martyr is located at 2931 Pindell Avenue. More information about the school is available here.

