Close Don't blinded with science; try these fun experiments from Hooked on Science Hooked on Science on Great Day Live! Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:44 PM. EST January 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST See more from Mr. Science, and find out how to set up your own fun experiment, or book him for your school or party at HookedOnScience.org. You can also find him on Facebook and Youtube. Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Is the NBA bringing a team to Louisville? How to protect yourself from scams Deadline for UofL response Yarmuth says he won't attend Inauguration Woman accused of killing husband, two daughters Gunshot misunderstanding in So. Louisville New U of L board appointments expected T.G. talks rain ending and falling temps Muhammad Ali's 75th birthday celebration Charlestown residents concerned about closure More Stories Gov. Bevin names new UofL Board of Trustees Jan 17, 2017, 2:39 p.m. Major donation given to the Ali Center Jan 17, 2017, 12:15 p.m. New Albany officer under investigation after Oct. incident Jan 17, 2017, 11:28 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs