Don't be afraid to bring up politics in the classroom

Winners of UofL's prestigious Grawmeyer Award in Education say tough, controversial discussions about politics are actually good for the high school classroom.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:42 PM. EDT May 01, 2017

Winners of UofL's prestigious Grawmeyer Award in Education say tough, controversial discussions about politics are actually good for the high school classroom.

