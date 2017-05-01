Don't be afraid to bring up politics in the classroom

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Winners of UofL’s prestigious Grawmeyer Award in Education say tough, controversial discussions about politics are actually good for the high school classroom. You can hear more stories and interviews about the University of Louisville on UofL Today with Mark Hebert every Monday and Wednesday at 6pm on 93.9FM, on Metro TV, and KET KY throughout the week. For more about UofL and UofL events, head to UofLNews.com.

