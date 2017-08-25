WHAS
Donovan Mitchell predicts buckets in his NBA forecast

After his interview on GDL, former UofL basketball player Donovan Mitchell steps over with TG Shuck to lend his talents to provide everyone the forecast.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:53 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

