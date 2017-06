(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

GDL is joined by the creators of a brand new show that is taking off in Louisville, some of which you may recognize. Auditions for "Shine" are happening June 2, 2017 at Bellarmine University, June 3rd at General Butler State Resort Part in Carrollton, Kentucky and June 4th at Leapin' Lizard Lounge in Covington, Kentucky. Find more information at DoYouShine.com.

