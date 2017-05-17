(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The song “The Locomotion” made it into radio's top five in 1962, 1974, and 1988 by a different artist each time. The song’s writer, Carole King, is the subject of the show coming to the Kentucky Center titled “Beautiful”. The show’s dance captain, Alaina Mills, joins GDL to demonstrate how to dance the Locomotion. "Beautiful" is at the Kentucky Center through Sunday, May 21, 2017 and tickets start at $35. Details are at KentuckyCenter.org, or call 502-584-7777 for tickets.

