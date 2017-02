(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Regalo Gifts’ JD Dotson stops by GDL to offer some creative ways to show your love. Find him and a Cupid’s quiver full of fun Valentine gifts at Regalo located at 562 South Fourth Street in Louisville, Kentucky, and at 234 Pearl Street in New Albany, Indiana. The website is RegaloArt.com.

