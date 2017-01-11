Disco balls, GoGo Grandma at Frazier Museum

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Learn the fascinating stories behind everyday items at the Frazier Museum during Second Saturday January 14, 2017. Andy Treinen and Mick Sullivan explained the history of things like Louisville’s disco ball industry, early toilet paper and an inventor with multiple irons in the fire. Second Saturday runs 11 AM – 3 PM. The Frazier Museum is located at 829 West Main Street in Louisville, Kentucky. Find more details at FrazierMuseum.org.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved