Digital streaming puts Louisville Public Library in the music biz

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Local hip-hop artist RMLLW2LLZ (pronounced “Romell with two Ls”) is one of the local musicians performing at the Louisville Public Library’s Local Music Showcase to celebrate the new streaming local music service “Louisville Mix.” You can attend the showcase on January 20, 2017 at the Main Library on 301 York Street in Louisville, Kentucky. Music begins at 6:00 PM with RMLLW2LLZ taking stage two from 8:20 until 9:00. Get the full line-up and more information at LFPL.org.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved