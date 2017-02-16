Digging Kentucky's folk-music roots

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Grammy-nominated producer Nathan Salsburg shares the knowledge he’s gained from maintaining the archive of Alan Lomax, the folklorist who documented American folk music in the 1930s and 1940s. You can hear Nathan talk more about the Alan Lomax recordings of Kentucky music on February 16, 2017 from 6:00-7:00 PM at the Filson Historical Society, 1310 S. Third St. in Louisville, Kentucky. Details at FilsonHistorical.org.

