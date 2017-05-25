Denim and Diamonds brings a country and rock-n-roll attitude to fight Parkinson's

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Denim and Diamonds is an extravagant fundraiser that benefits the Parkinson Support Center. Chefs Jason Smith and Anoosh Shariat stop by GDL to cook a meal that will be featured on the event’s menu. Denim and Diamonds is Friday, June 2, 2017 from 6:00 till 11:00 PM at Locust Grove in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are $200 per person. To reserve a ticket, call 502-254-3388, or learn more at ParkinsonCenter.org.

