Deliver harmony to your Valentine

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Singing quartets with the Thoroughbred Chorus will be making the rounds on Valentine’s Day, bringing sweethearts flowers and a card with a couple of tunes starting at $50.

Members of “Home Stretch,” Eric Hunstiger, Mike Burdette, Joe Rich and Whit Nall, sing a few songs for Terry and Rachel. Details are on their website ThoroughbredChorus.com, or you can call to order up a quartet at 502-LOV-LOVE.





