Dead Man Walking premiering tonight

Sister Helen Prejean’s searing memoir about her work as a spiritual advisor to prisoners on Death Row inspired both an Oscar-winning movie (with Susan Sarandon and Sean Penn) and what one writer called “opera’s first big move into the real world.” Denver Post

Sentenced to be executed for a heinous crime, Joseph de Rocher can only find peace by confessing.

Dead Man Walking opens tonight at the Kentucky Center's Brown Theatre at 8pm. Second performance will be held this Sunday at 2pm.

For Tickets, order online at KYOpera.org or call the box office at (502) 584-7777

