Dance under Kentucky's largest disco ball at Churchill Downs

You can dance the night away at Churchill Downs for the final event of spring meet racing with racing under the lights and disco under the stars.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:12 PM. EDT June 29, 2017

Dance the night away at Churchill Downs under Kentucky’s largest disco ball at the track’s last meet of the season. “Downs Does the Decades” is June 30, 2017, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. There will be night racing, live music, disco demonstrations, fashion competitions and food. It starts at 6:00 PM and tickets start at $10. You can find more details and tickets at ChurchillDowns.com

