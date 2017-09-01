Dan Haseltine turns his focus from music to the water crisis in Africa

Dan Haseltine's music has won Grammy and Dove Awards but after learning about the water crisis in Africa, he knew he had another calling. He formed the nonprofit group "Blood:Water" and joins GDL to promote the upcoming Water Walk in New Albany, KY to raise funds and awareness. Join the Water Walk Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater. The entry fee is $20 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for preschoolers. Register or learn more at WaterWalkIN.org.

