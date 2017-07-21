"Daily Show" co-creator Lizz Winstead brings laughter, politics on tour

Comedian Lizz Winstead was named as one of Entertainment Weekly's 100 most Creative People and helped co-create Comedy Central's "The Daily Show." She joins GDL to talk about the show she is hosting with other female comedians discussing feminism, equal pay and reproductive rights. See the "Lady Parts Justice League" at Headliners on July 22, 2017. Tickets and more details can be found at HeadlinersLouisville.com.

© 2017 ABC News