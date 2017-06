(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

LevelUp Louisville offers dads a unique chance to step into a salon to bond with their daughters over detangling hair and up-dos. The daddy-daughter class is at Primp Style Lounge in Middletown, Kentucky on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. The class is $40 to attend and you can find more information or sign up at LevelUpLou.com.

