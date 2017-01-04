WHAS
Cute kids galore in the new Crusade for Children calendar

Crusade for Children Calendar on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:46 PM. EST January 04, 2017

Dawn Lee talks with Terry and Rachel about how families can enter their adorable babies in the contest to be a part of the 2018 WHAS 11 Crusade for Children Calendar. Get all the details on the calendar and find out how to enter a baby at WHASCrusade.org, or call 502-582-7706.


