Cut out the sneaky fees on your retirement accounts

Jon Hicks and Marcus Warren from J. Hagan Warren Capital Partners discuss how they can help you eliminate fees or added surcharges that we get socked with every month on retirement accounts. The Racing to Retirement team joins GDL each week with financial advice. Tune in every Sunday at 9:00 AM to their radio program “Racing to Retirement” on 840 WHAS for more answers to your retirement questions. Find more help from Jon and Marcus at Racing2Retirement.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV