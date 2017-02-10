Culinary road trip starts at Louisville's Hard Rock Cafe

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Chef Greg Johnson gears up to take the brakes off the Hard Rock Café’s new lunch menu, which features flavors from across the country including a Cuban sandwich, a French dip sub, some Texas chili and their new Motor City Rock chopped salad. The Hard Rock Cafe is located at 424 South Fourth Street; Louisville, KY. The website is HardRockCafe.com/Louisville.

