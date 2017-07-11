Close Cue the rim shot! Dad jokes are in full effect on GDL Afternoon Tony Vanetti gets corny with all the guests on the show by sharing a few "great" Dad jokes. Andrew Lyons, WHAS 8:37 AM. EDT July 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Tony Vanetti gets corny with all the guests on the show by sharing a few “great” Dad jokes. © 2017 ABC News CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy Vets seeing increase in dog flu cases locally New Albany residents express public housing concerns $1.2M in improvements coming to riverfront in Indiana Group looks to turn old boxing gym to rec center First Alert StormTeam: Tuesday Outlook Rand Paul hosts health care roundtable Man arraigned in DUI, murder Police investigate after fatal shooting of woman near Park Hill Program goes behind the lens with local photographer More Stories Louisville experiencing increase in dog flu cases Jul 10, 2017, 11:33 p.m. 16 service members killed in military plane crash in… Jul 11, 2017, 9:49 a.m. Read this before you share that viral Facebook post… Jul 11, 2017, 12:24 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs