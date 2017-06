(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Patti Linn from Metro Parks is in the GDL studio with feathered and furry friends to promote Family Farm and Forage Day. It’s a chance to explore historic and modern day-farming at Farnsley Moreman Landing. Family Farm and Forage Day is this Saturday, June 17, 2017. Find more information at Riverside-Landing.org.

