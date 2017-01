(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Joe Gerth has held many different positions at the Courier-Journal since his start as a clerk in 1988. He joins GDL to share the news of his latest position with the newspaper. You can read Joe's pieces at Courier-Journal.com. Connect with him by email at JGerth@Courier-Journal.com or on Twitter: @Joe_Gerth.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved