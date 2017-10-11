Courier Journal sets foodies and winos up with one incredible experience

It may seem impossible to visit all of the great restaurants Louisville has to offer, so they’re all coming to one place. The Courier Journal brings Master Chef Graham Elliot and other renowned chefs to the Food and Wine Experience at Norton Commons. Experience wine seminars and cooking demos from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 22nd, 2017. You can get more information at FoodAndWine.Courier-Journal.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV