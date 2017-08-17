Courier-Journal photographer Michael Clevenger helps perfect your solar-eclipse photo

The total solar eclipse happening in Kentucky is a once-in-a-lifetime event, so Courier-Journal photographer Michael Clevenger wants to make sure you’re properly prepared to capture it. You can see Michael Clevenger's photos in the Courier-Journal Newspaper and on Courier-Journal.com. He and the WHAS11 crew will be in Hopkinsville on Monday, August 21, 2017 to take photos and video from the center of greatest totality. If you’d like to watch the eclipse from the comfort of your couch, tune in the WHAS11 special Monday afternoon at 2:00 PM.

© 2017 WHAS-TV