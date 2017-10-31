Could you have psychic powers?

"Kentucky Mary", local fortune teller says everyone has the gift to predict the future. That includes WHAS11's own meteorologist Jared Heil. Mary also believes that Terry and Rachel work so well together due to their astrological signs.

Mary will be performing twice this week - Thursday evening starting at 5 at Butchertown Social in connection with the Flamenco Louisville performance on 1601 Story Avenue. Readings are $20 on Friday starting at 5:00 at Red Tree Gallery at 3210 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209 as part of the First Friday Trolley Hop. Reservations can be made 772-1922.

© 2017 WHAS-TV