Corydon luau leads to fun for kids facing hospital stays

Mekinley has become a local celebrity, and even a superhero of sorts, with a special talent for putting smiles on everyone's faces.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:22 PM. EDT June 08, 2017

The girl behind Kinley’s Helping Hands has become a local celebrity and even a superhero of sorts, with a special talent for putting smiles on everyone’s faces. Kinley's Helping Hands' Luau Carnival is Saturday, June 10, 2017, from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM at Lincoln Hills Christian Church in Corydon, Indiana. Admission is $5 per person or a new toy. Find more information at KinleysHelpingHands.com.

