Cooking demos, screenings and more at Diabetes Expo

Diabetes kills more people annually than AIDS and breast cancer combined. Nearly reaching epidemic status, diabetes deserves our attention. Representatives from the Joslin Diabetes Center and the Baptist Health Floyd Wound Care explain more about fighting the deadly disease.

The Diabetes E xpo is November 4, 2017 8 AM -10 PM at Baptist Health Floyd's Paris Education Center in New Albany, IN . Registration is required. To register, head to BabtistHealthFloyd.com or call 1-800-4-SOURCE.

