Community leaders work to spread Muhammad Ali's six core principles

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Even with Louisville communities coming together and acting in compassion after Muhammad Ali’s passing in 2016, the city saw its deadliest year with nearly 120 homicides and more than 400 shootings. James Linton of the Community Connections Radio Show and Community Activist Chris 2X tell us about an event to instil Ali's six core principles to youth who were affected by the violence. Terry Meiners will emcee the Youth Engagement Program on Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 1:00 until 4:00 PM at the Muhammad Ali Center. You can find out more about Ali's Six Core Principles at AliCenter.org, and more from James and the Community Connections Radio Show at CommunityConnectionsShow.com.

