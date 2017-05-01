WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 29 weather alerts
Close

Comedian Mark Klein's horse provided few payouts but plenty of material for comedic acts

Comedian Mark Klein is back in Louisville for the Kentucky Derby and joins Rachel and Terry for a chat on the Great Day Live! couch.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:36 PM. EDT May 01, 2017

Comedian Mark Klein is back in Louisville for the Kentucky Derby and joins Rachel and Terry for a chat on the Great Day Live! couch. You can find more from him at CorpJester.com

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories