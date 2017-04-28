Close Comedian Jeanne Robertson breaks out jokes that break our funny bones Southern humorist Jeanne Robertson teaches important lessons through her humor. Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:52 AM. EDT April 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST You can see Jeanne Robertson perform Friday, April 28th at 8pm at the Brown Theater. Tickets range from $35 to $55 and are available at KentuckyCenter.org or by calling (502) 584-7777. © 2017 ABC News CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Fidget Spinners: The new quiet distraction T.G. talks warmer temps John Schnatter resigns from UofL athletics board Proffitt Report: "Prayer" music video seeks to unify Operation Ice Breaker leads to 41 arrests WHAS Breaking News Crosby parents plan to take legal action after assault Verify: Is there a risk with ride-sharing apps? Final sentencing in Ne'Riah Miller trial Charges filed in 2016 double homicide More Stories Bill to avert shutdown for 1 week clears House Apr 28, 2017, 11:31 a.m. Police in Louisville investigating homicide at 31st,… Apr 28, 2017, 10:47 a.m. On Your Side: Test your home security Apr 27, 2017, 11:48 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs