Come out sly as a fox after listening to Dr. Lee Dugatki at "Beer with a Scientist"

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 7:55 AM. EDT July 12, 2017

After a beer, science is the last thing on most people's minds. However, experts from all fields of study come together to share their knowledge once a month at Louisville, KY’s "Against the Grain" Brewery. In the month of July, science/beer heads will get to listen to Dr. Lee Dugatki, the author of "How to Tame a Fox, and Build a Dog," about the evolution and domestication of dogs. July’s Beer with a Scientist is Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 8:00 PM. Details can be found at Events.Louisville.edu.

 

