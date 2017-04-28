Collen O'Connor Olson tells jokes underground and in her new Mammoth Cave Book

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Colleen O'Connor Olson is a guide at the Mammoth Cave National Park and the author of a new book about "Mammoth Cave Curiosities," where she brings her stories and jokes from the cave to paper. Hear Colleen speak about “Mammoth Cave Curiosities” on April 27, 2017 at the Filson Historical Society in Louisville, Kentucky. That's from 6:00 until 7:00 PM and is $10 if you're not a member. You can find her book here on Amazon.com.

