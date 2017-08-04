Click your heels three times and find yourself at Tuxes and Tails' Emerald City Lounge

The Kentucky Humane Society’s “Tuxes and Tails” event is sold out but for the first time, they’re adding an after-party. Mrs. Kentucky Tyiana Thompson joins Rachel and Terry to talk about the “Wizards of Paws” party. The Emerald City Lounge "Tuxes and Tails" after-party starts at 8:30pm Saturday, August 5th at the Marriott East. Tickets are $100. Details and tickets are at KYHumane.org.

