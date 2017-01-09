WHAS
Close

Class is in session for making the perfect pizza

Pizza School on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:24 PM. EST January 09, 2017

Mike Spurlock from Loui Loui’s Detroit-Style Pizza schools Terry and Rachel on what goes in to making your own pizza from scratch. Learn how to make homemade pizza firsthand at Loui Loui’s Pizza School January 9 or 23, 2017 from 6:30 until 9:00 PM. It's $39 a person to attend and you can reserve a spot by calling 502-266-7599. 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories