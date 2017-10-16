Chuck Olmstead's legacy continues in the form of life-saving health screenings

Longtime WHAS11 reporter Chuck Olmstead lost his life to a sudden brain aneurysm almost nine years ago. His wife and two sons began the Chuck Olmstead Memorial Fund to help raise awareness and save lives from this condition. The Chuck Olmstead Memorial Fund telethon is October 17, 2017 during the WHAS11 evening newscasts from 4:00 to 6:30 PM. The free community health screening will be held in the North Wing of the Kentucky Expo Center on October 22nd from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM. You can find more information at ChuckOlmsteadFund.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV