Christine Moore tops them all in fall hat fashion

It is fall racing season in Kentucky, and no outfit is complete for a trip to Keeneland without a hat. Milliner Christine Moore joins GDL with the latest hat styles to pick up and wear at the track this fall.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:39 PM. EDT October 04, 2017

It is fall racing season in Kentucky, and no outfit is complete for a trip to Keeneland without a hat. Milliner Christine Moore joins GDL with the latest hat styles to wear at the track this fall. Pick up your new hat at Christine's trunk show and appearance at Rodes for Her at 4938 Brownsboro Road on October 4 and 5, 2017. For more information call 212-279-1775. You can find Christine's styles at CamHats.com.   

