Christian Academy grad Nichole Doimer sets her sights on Hollywood

Christian Academy graduate Nichole Doimer is an aspiring actor who is moving to LA to attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. You can find more about Nichole on NicholeDoimer.com, and on social media.
© 2017 ABC News
Christian Academy graduate Nichole Doimer is an aspiring actor who is moving to LA to attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.
Christian Academy graduate Nichole Doimer is an aspiring actor who is moving to LA to attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. You can find more about Nichole on NicholeDoimer.com, and on social media.
© 2017 ABC News
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs