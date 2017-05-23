WHAS
Close

Christian Academy grad Nichole Doimer sets her sights on Hollywood

Christian Academy graduate Nichole Doimer is an aspiring actor who is moving to LA to attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:44 PM. EDT May 23, 2017

Christian Academy graduate Nichole Doimer is an aspiring actor who is moving to LA to attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. You can find more about Nichole on NicholeDoimer.com, and on social media.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories