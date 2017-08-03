C.H.O.I.C.E. is guiding students into making better decisions

C.H.O.I.C.E. has been helping JCPS students make the right decisions since 1987. The program focuses on providing prevention and early intervention with at-risk students by teaching responsible ways to deal with life’s struggles. Their "A Taste of the Community" event is Friday, August 18, 2017 at Saint Michael Orthodox Church in Louisville, KY from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. You can get tickets at ChoiceLouisville.org.

© 2017 WHAS-TV