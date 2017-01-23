WHAS
Chocolate mousse is just desserts for local vegans

Chef Mat Shalenko on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:28 PM. EST January 23, 2017

Dark chocolate coconut mousse is one of the dishes featured on an entirely vegan menu Chef Mat Shalenko will teach at Cooking at the Cottage on February 1, 2017. More details on the class can be found at CookingAtTheCottage.com. You can find more from Mat at JuneHealthandWellness.com.

Dark Chocolate Coconut Mousse

Prep time:

5 minutes

Cook time:

2 minutes

Yields:
4 servings

 

Ingredients

  • 1 c. dark chocolate chips
  • 13.5 oz. can organic whole coconut milk
  • 2 Tbsp. chia seeds

 

Directions:

 

  1. Melt the chocolate chips in a small sauce pan under low heat stirring occasionally for a minute or two. Pour the coconut milk into a blender. Add melted chocolate and chia seeds. Blend it all together. Taste and add more melted chocolate, if desired.
  2. Pour into four ramekins. Refrigerate for at least two hours and serve.

 

