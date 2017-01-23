Chocolate mousse is just desserts for local vegans

Dark chocolate coconut mousse is one of the dishes featured on an entirely vegan menu Chef Mat Shalenko will teach at Cooking at the Cottage on February 1, 2017. More details on the class can be found at CookingAtTheCottage.com. You can find more from Mat at JuneHealthandWellness.com.
Dark Chocolate Coconut Mousse
Prep time:
5 minutes
Cook time:
2 minutes
Yields:
4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 c. dark chocolate chips
- 13.5 oz. can organic whole coconut milk
- 2 Tbsp. chia seeds
Directions:
- Melt the chocolate chips in a small sauce pan under low heat stirring occasionally for a minute or two. Pour the coconut milk into a blender. Add melted chocolate and chia seeds. Blend it all together. Taste and add more melted chocolate, if desired.
- Pour into four ramekins. Refrigerate for at least two hours and serve.
