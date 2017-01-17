Chocolate is transformed into a dream of a fundraising event

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Claudia Delatorre from Cake Flour will be one of the 25 top culinary professionals whipping up delicious chocolate treats at the 12th annual Chocolate Dreams fundraiser for ElderServe. Chocolate Dreams is January 30, 2017 from 5:30 until 8:30 PM at the Mellwood Arts Center in Louisville KY. You can get tickets at ChocolateDreams.org, or by calling 502-736-3834.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved