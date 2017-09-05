"Chitwoodstock" honors hero dad Kevin Chitwood with great local music

Kevin Chitwood was a Louisville man who died saving his daughter and her friend from drowning in rough waters off the coast of Fort Morgan. Now, several local bands and musicians are coming together to put on Chitwoodstock. The concert is Saturday, September 10, 2017 from 12:00 AM until 12:00 PM at American Turners on River Road in Louisville, KY. The entire lineup can be found at Chitwoodstock.com.

