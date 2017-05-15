Chili's brings the hair clippers to help fight pediatric cancer

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

For kids fighting cancer, losing their hair is just one part of a very long and often times painful journey. Even though you can't take away the physical pain, you can show your support by clipping, trimming or shaving your hair as a part of the 'Chili's Clip for Kids'. The event will be Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Fourth Street Live, in Louisville, Kentucky. You can call 502-629-8060 or go to ClipforKids.org for more information.

