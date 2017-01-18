Chef Josh Moore honeymooned in Italy and fell in love with the food

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Volare’s head chef Josh Moore and his new wife spent their honeymoon traveling and eating across Italy. While there, he learned how to make a few new dishes to add to the Louisville restaurant’s menu. He stops by the GDL studio to prepare “Capellini di Sorrento,” a pasta dish with a lemon cream sauce you can try at Volare, or make yourself with the recipe below!

Capellini di Sorrento: Serves 4

1 ½ pounds rock shrimp

4 cloves garlic (peeled and minced)

4 oz Butter (cut into small cubes)

8 oz Pinot Grigio

1 ½ oz Lemon juice

4 oz Heavy Cream

Salt and pepper

¼ tsp. Crushed Red Pepper

1 tsp. Italian parsley (chopped)

1 tsp. Fresh basil (chopped)

2 oz Parmigiano (grated)

1 # Dececco Capellini pasta

Start a pot of boiling water for the capellini. In a sauté pan melt the butter and add the garlic. Sauté garlic for about 20 seconds, then add the herbs, s&p, crushed red pepper, white wine, lemon and cream. Simmer until sauce begins to thicken. Next, add the rock shrimp and parmesan. Be sure not to overcook the shrimp. Drop the pasta in the boiling water and cook until al dente. Combine the pasta and sauce. Serve and enjoy!

